Mother: Please, no bond for my son charged with murder

A 60-year-old woman stunned an Eldoret court after she pleaded with the magistrate not to release her son accused of killing his estranged wife.

Lucy Kwamboka wants Khadir Manda, 36, to remain at the Eldoret GK remand prison for the entire period of the murder trial due to fears that he will be killed by the public and the family of the deceased woman.

“I plead with the court not to release my son on bond. It will endanger his life. He should remain in remand until tempers go down,” she told probation officers.

Mr Manda was arrested on June 2 and appeared before Justice Eric Ogola of the Eldoret High Court to face murder charges.

He sounded remorseful in the dock but denied killing the mother of three on May 6 on the outskirts of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

But while regretting her son’s actions, Ms Kwamboka asked the court to continue detaining him at the prison so that she could have peace at home.

“My son will be safe in the hands of the government at the correctional facility, unlike at home. If the court releases him on bail, I am afraid he will be killed by family members of his late wife, who are still grieving,” she said.

The woman’s body was found in a pool of blood in the couple’s rented house and he was the prime suspect in the killing.

Justice Ogola ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Eldoret GK prison pending the outcome of the probation officer’s report on his conduct.