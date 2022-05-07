Monica Jeptoo stabbed to death in Iten

Residents of Iten town on Saturday woke up to another bizarre murder incident, adding to the increasing cases of domestic violence in the area.

Ms Monica Jeptoo Komen’s body was found in a pool of blood in her rented house on the outskirts of the town. A 36-year-old Khadiri Manda has been arrested as prime suspect in the killing.

Confirming the incident, Keiyo North Sub County Police Commander Tom Makori said police officers visited the scene and found the body of the 38-year-old woman’s body in their rented house with a stab wound on the left side of the ribs.

Detectives recovered a kitchen knife suspected to have been used by the killer at the crime scene.

Mr Makori said the murder might have occurred at around 9 pm following reports from the neighbours that the two had a quarrel.

“Neighbours reported that there was a quarrel in the house before the incident. We have recovered a kitchen knife from the scene as we embark on further investigations,” said Mr Makori.

Mr Makori confirmed the arrest of the prime suspect who will be arraigned on Monday.

The body was moved to Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Two weeks ago, Kenyan-born Bahrain athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead in a house in the same town, six months after Agnes Tirop, an international athlete was found murdered under similar circumstances.

Ten months ago, another man identified as Solomon Kiplimo, 27, allegedly killed his wife in the same town.

In June 2021, a similar incident occurred in the same town where a man stabbed his wife to death on allegations of having an extramarital affair with his neighbour.