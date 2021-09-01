Why murder suspect walked free despite admitting to the offence

Reuben Nyakundi

Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

The High Court in Mombasa has terminated the trial of a murder suspect because it hinged heavily on a confession he made to ordinary people not recognised by law.

