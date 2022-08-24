Why DPP wants 10 jailed for life over Sh1.3b heroin trafficking

Ten people, including seven foreigners, charged with trafficking heroin worth Sh1.3 billion, should be found guilty and sent to prison for life, prosecutors have told a court.

Prosecutor Alexander Muteti said evidence connects each of the accused to the offence.

“We would ask the court to return a verdict of guilty and convict them to life imprisonment,” said Mr Muteti in his submissions on Wednesday before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The foreigners, Yousuf Yakoob, Yakoob Ibrahim, Saleem Muhammad, Bhatti Abdul Ghafour, Baksh Moula, Pak Abdolghaffer and Muhammed Saleh, are charged alongside Kenyan businessmen Mohamed Osman Ahmed, Khalid Agil and Maur Bwanamaka.

They were allegedly found trafficking 377.2kg of creamish granular heroin, 33,200 litres of liquid heroin and 2,400 litres of diesel mixed with heroin on a ship called the Amin Darya, also known as the Al Noor, in 2014.

The vessel, which was not registered in Kenya, was also found with narcotics concealed in a fuel tank, Mr Muteti said.

“When you analyse the evidence, you will find the passenger and cargo manifest were recovered from the vessel. The port of destination was Mombasa. We submit that when the accused set off from Iran, their voyage was to end in Mombasa,” he said.

He argued that there was ‘sketchy’ evidence suggesting the seven foreigners were travelling to Tanzania.

He said the vessel had passed through the Dubai and Mogadishu ports but the accused were silent on their mission at those two ports.

“They did not discharge the burden regarding their mission in Dubai and Mogadishu. There was no evidence that the seafarers were innocently transversing territorial waters,” he said.

Prosecutors also urged the court to find that the vessel had no identifiable nationality and was travelling to Kenya under two names, contrary to International Maritime Organization rules.

Jared Magolo, the lawyer for the three Kenyan businessmen, told the court that prosecutors had not proved the case against his clients beyond reasonable doubt.

He said prosecutors were obligated to demonstrate that the accused committed the offence.

“All the three accused testified on oath that they were offering shipping line services, they are Kenyans in business, there is no evidence offered by the prosecution that they were expecting a vessel,” Mr Magolo said.

Jacqueline Waihenya, one of the lawyers representing the foreigners, told the court that the charge had not been proved.

“The prosecution has not presented a case against the seven accused beyond any reasonable doubt. It is our prayer that they be acquitted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” Ms Waihenya said.

She said the vessel was destroyed in contempt of a court order and because it is not available to allow parties to confirm its contents, this prejudices the accused.

The accused allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between July 2 and 18, 2014 at berth No 8 at the Kilindini port in Mombasa County.