Who killed my son? Missing Mombasa boy, 15, found dead, mutilated

A few minutes past 1pm on Good Friday, friends came looking for 15-year-old Ibrahim Katana at his home in Mikindani, Mombasa County.

They left to go and play, and that was the last time the Grade Seven pupil at Port Reitz Junior Secondary School was seen alive by his mother, Ms Sabu Lewa.

Katana’s mutilated body with the hands tied would be found three days later at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CPGH) mortuary.

“They had puppies with them when they left. However, my son did not come back home that day. It was unlike him, because he never stayed out late, and when he did not return, I suspected something was amiss.

“We searched for him for two consecutive days, but we were unsuccessful. The neighbours I asked about his whereabouts said they saw my son with two other boys his age heading towards Mikindani Beach. I reported the matter to the village elder who advised me to go and talk to the Imam of a nearby mosque, where announcements were made daily about my son’s disappearance after every prayer session,” said Ms Lewa.

A police officer called the Imam on Sunday to tell him two bodies had been found and taken to the mortuary.

One of them matched the description of her son’s clothing when he left home two days earlier.

“I went to Mikindani Police Station where the security officers directed me to the CPGH morgue. I was shocked when I found out my son was the one the officers had retrieved from Mikindani beach,” narrated the teary mother.

The body had its hands tied with a rope and no eyes.

The boy’s neck also had deep cuts.

“When Katana left home, he had shorts on but when we viewed the body, he only had his underwear and no shoes,” said Ms Lewa.

A post-mortem was planned for Tuesday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

“I urge the police to look into the matter. I suspect my son did not drown, not according to the visible injuries on his body. We are awaiting the autopsy examination which will reveal the cause of his death,” said Ms Lewa.