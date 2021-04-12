Veteran hotelier and playwright Kuldip Sondhi dies

Photo credit: Courtesy I Nation Media Group.
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

The tourism and the arts sectors have been thrown into mourning following the death of experienced hotelier and award-winning playwright, Kuldip Sondhi. He was 97.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Machakos principal arrested over exam irregularities

  2. Ten boys sit for KCSE at station after storming girls' dorm

  3. Covid-19: Nyeri announces waivers for businesses

  4. I will contest until a worthy opponent unseats me: Atwoli

  5. Veteran hotelier and playwright Kuldip Sondhi dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.