Varsity suffers setback as Court of Appeal declines to overturn academic policy ruling

The Technical University of Mombasa has suffered a setback after the Court of Appeal dismissed its appeal against a ruling which had suspended its new academic policy requiring lecturers to teach four units instead of three per semester.

The court ruled that it did not see any error that would justify interference in the way the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) judge exercised her discretion in the ruling.

Appellate judges William Ouko (currently Supreme Court judge), Daniel Musinga and Gatembu Kairu said based on their review of the ruling by the ELRC, the judge was aware that she was dealing with an application as opposed to the petition.

“The judge was conscious that the legal test that the respondent was required to meet for purposes of the application was to establish a prima facie (at first sight) case and that she was not required, at that stage, to make definite findings,” said the three-judge bench appellate court.

The university had argued that the ELRC judge erred in making conclusions and findings at an interlocutory stage by wrongly concluding that the new academic policy was brought on board without consultation with the University Academic Staff Union (UASU)-TUM (Technical University of Mombasa) chapter.

On its part, UASU-TUM chapter in their submissions maintained that the ELRC judge did not err in her ruling.

The decision by the Court of Appeal means that the suspension of the policy by the ELRC remains in place pending further orders.

UASU-TUM chapter is challenging the introduction of the academic policy in its petition at the ELRC.

In her ruling, Justice Linnet Ndolo said the new academic policy by the university was effected without consultation with the lecturers.

“I have further found that the implementation of the said policy amounts to unilateral and detrimental alteration of the terms of employment of UASU members,” Justice Ndolo had ruled.

Justice Ndolo ruled that if the orders sought were not granted, UASU members would suffer irreparable harm noting that they are employees who plan their economic and social lives based on their regular income.

“This would include part-time payments on account of the fourth unit and to take away this income without consultation has potential to occasion financial ruin to the UASU members,” said Justice Ndolo.

She said the court did not find any specific consent to the proposal to increase units by the petitioners’ (UASU) officials.

According to UASU, it was not consulted regarding the implementation of the academic policy requiring lecturers to teach four units instead of three.

It argued that the new policy was being imposed and dictated upon teaching staff who stand to suffer financial loss and low morale if it is implemented.

UASU further argued that the policy runs to counter the employment terms and conditions of the affected lecturers.

On its part, TUM argued that it needed to come up with various cost-cutting measures to meet its most urgent operational costs.

It further noted that part-time expenses continued to increase with academic staff taking more part-time units in and out of the institution hence an area highlighted as a way of cutting costs was through an increase in teaching units.

The university also argued that the lecturers were consulted before the implementation of the new policy.

TUM said that it considered the views of UASU, which were deemed untenable because of its prevailing financial status, the need to make sound financial decisions and to operate optimally with the available funds.