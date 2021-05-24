Varsity suffers setback as Court of Appeal declines to overturn academic policy ruling

The main gate of the Technical University of Mombasa as pictured on July 17, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The Technical University of Mombasa has suffered a setback after the Court of Appeal dismissed its appeal against a ruling which had suspended its new academic policy requiring lecturers to teach four units instead of three per semester.

