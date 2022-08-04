Uhuru launches key projects in Mombasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday arrived in Mombasa to commission his government’s legacy projects.

In his tour, he launched the Sh4.5 billion iconic Makupa Bridge in Mombasa that will restore the port city's island status.

The Head of State will later commission the Liwatoni Fisheries Complex that is set to boost Kenya's Blue Economy sector through value addition for exports.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the projects are among President Kenyatta's key legacy projects.

"These are key flagship projects, starting with the historic and iconic Makupa Bridge. We are demolishing the causeway to restore Mombasa's island status. We had planned this infrastructural project to be completed in 17 months and it is on course," said the CS.

The President will later launch the Sh4.2 billion Mombasa metre-gauge railway.

Motorists use the new iconic Makupa Bridge in Mombasa.

Mombasa does not have a commuter railway line currently.

"Passengers travelling from Nairobi stop at the Miritini SGR station then have to board buses, taxis and boda bodas to the town centre,” Mr Macharia explained.

“The commuter railway will be coming all the way from Miritini to Changamwe into the island. Mombasa will attract tourists due to its island status, no more traffic jams for tourists to get stuck or miss their flights."

Later, President Kenyatta will launch the Sh40 billion Kipevu oil terminal.

"This will be a major milestone because more and bigger ships will be able to offload cargo at KOT. On the Dongo Kundu bypass, we have done phase one from Miritini to Mwache, which was commissioned in 2017. The Head of State is aware that the project now from

Mwache through Mteza and Kibundani is also about 70 percent complete," he said.

The project will eventually kick off from Kibundani to join the South Coast to boost connectivity, he said.

A regional road from Mombasa to Bagamoyo will soon be undertaken by Kenya and Tanzania, he added.

"Mombasa is very privileged to have iconic projects that will not only transform the port city but the entire region,” Mr Macharia said.