UDA implodes as Mohamed Ali takes on Hassan Omar in 2027 battle for Mombasa governor's race

A former journalist against a veteran human rights activist. Both are now knee-deep in the murky world of politics, circling each other like a pair of wounded lions fighting over territory. And they have smelt blood.

The prize is the Mombasa gubernatorial seat, which East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) representative Hassan Omar and Nyali MP Mohamed Ali have both set their eyes on. There can only be one winner.

The vicious battle, running for two odd months now, has split their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party right down the middle and their respective supporters are bristling for a fight.

Mr Ali, a former journalist of the “Jicho Pevu” fame, accuses Mr Omar, a former Kenya National Human Rights Commission commissioner, who is the UDA national vice-chairman, of bungling the party’s gubernatorial campaigns last year.

Mr Omar lost the seat to Mr Abdulswammad Nassir of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), garnering 98,105 votes against the winner’s 119,083, despite heavy financial and political support from, among others, Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Authority chairman Ali Mbogo, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Kenya Maritime Authority chairman Hamisi Mwaguya.

Mr Sonko shelved his own bid after the High Court dismissed his application seeking to quash the revocation of his clearance for the Mombasa race. Mr Mbogo, a former Kisauni MP, was his running mate.

Mr Omar is convinced that he can beat Mr Nassir come 2027. But standing in his way is party colleague and bitter rival, Mr Ali.

“We did well in the last elections. I got 44 per cent of the votes, I was on the ballot. Another person is claiming that he is the one who brought the votes. Instead of supporting us, you are abusing us. What have we done? What wrong have I done?” Mr Omar, clearly riled, posed to Mr Ali on June 17.

Mr Ali has accused Mr Omar of using campaign money to fund his personal projects and costing the party the elections.

Their differences started when Mr Omar launched a grassroots campaign to strengthen UDA locally and reward party loyalists. Mr Omar has reportedly used millions of shillings to reward UDA election losers.

Accusing Mr Omar of being ungrateful, Mr Ali claims that he is the one who introduced the Eala MP to UDA party leader, President William Ruto.

“I brought him to UDA but he is misusing his position. We will teach him a lesson. The President respects people, he has not told him to use his position to intimidate people,” said the Nyali MP. Mr Ali charged that Mr Omar is unwanted by the people.

Mr Omar, on his part, asked Mr Ali to stop inciting people against him.

“Stop spreading lies in the media. You cannot fight me politically. I know Mombasa, I was born here,” he said. Mr Omar claimed Mr Ali wants to install his ally as a UDA official without going through party elections.

“Party elections is mandatory,” he said last Saturday after his supporters clashed with those of his opponent’s during an aborted UDA delegates meeting in which police had to lob tear gas canisters to disperse rowdy youths.

“He wants to cause chaos but we are ready for a revolution. Even if he is the vice-chairman of UDA, he should not use his position to intimidate our party members. But he is an interim vice-chair. This is a riot act [sic]against Mr Sarai,” said Mr Ali.

Taking to Facebook later on, Mr Ali wrote: “It is bigotry [sic] to use someone’s kindness as a stepping stone. No single individual can claim exclusivity of our party. Let alone someone already despised by the people. Where decisions are made collectively, the respect is for the will of the majority. And when the majority want you gone, you respectfully pack up and go ...”

Mr Ali has vowed to take the 44 per cent of total votes UDA got in the August 9, 2022 gubernatorial poll “to 100 per cent in 2027”.

“Proud of the genuine UDA supporters who restored order from a clueless bunch of noise-makers who thrive in chaos and disorder. The venue was ultimately secured to halt their noise-making charade. We addressed our supporters and the media on the unity of the party, upcoming party elections and efforts [to achieve] economic recovery [for] Mombasa County,” said Mr Omar on Facebook after the fiasco.

The internecine battles have split the party down the middle.

Mr Mwaguya has called for a truce between the two leaders.

“I am calling for unity and reduction of political tension. The time to politic will come and wananchi will decide,” he said.