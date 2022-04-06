UDA demands full probe into Mtwasahu shooting incident

Deputy President William Ruto’s party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has demanded a swift investigation into an incident where an aspirant survived an assassination attempt in Mombasa.

UDA Coordinator in Mombasa and former Senator Hassan Omar demanded a full investigation into the shooting of Ali Mwatsahu who is vying on UDA.

"I saw Mr Mwatsahu yesterday before he went into surgery and he informed me it is a political matter. He has undergone surgery and he is now in recovery in the Intensive Care Unit. 17 bullets were removed while three are in his stomach according to Sans and X-ray conducted," said Mr Omar.

According to a police report of the incident, witnesses said the gunmen were in a silver Toyota Ist vehicle.

“On interviewing the responders at the scene, they stated they saw the vehicle but it had (an) unknown registration number and was giving a chase to the victim,” a police signal read.

The police report adds that the 60-year-old politician who is vying for the Mvita parliamentary seat sustained a fracture on his right arm. He also sustained gunshot wounds on the lower abdomen and two gunshot wounds on the rear side of his body.

“He is currently in stable condition. No arrests have been made,” the report from Makupa police station said.

Mr Mtwasahu, who was heading home from a mosque was ambushed by gunmen in two vehicles who shot 22 times on the right side of his vehicle. The incident happened at around 10pm near JCC Buxton.