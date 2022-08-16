UDA confident of Mombasa governor win after Ruto's victory

Buoyed by Deputy President William Ruto’s win in the presidential election, the United Democratic Alliance party has exuded confidence that it will win the Mombasa governor’s election next Tuesday.

UDA is up against strong competition from Mr Raila Odinga’s ODM, which considers Mombasa one of its strong political bastions.

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) data, Mombasa County has 642,362 registered voters.

Mr Odinga garnered 161,015 votes, while Dr Ruto of Kenya Kwanza received 113,700.

After winning the Nyali parliamentary seat, UDA says its inroads have finally started to pay off in the coastal region.

“The wins have proved them wrong. Kenyans have made the decision and ultimately we are confident that we will win the Mombasa governor election as well,” said UDA governor candidate Hassan Omar.

Mr Omar, the former Mombasa senator, is competing for the governor seat against Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM) and Deputy Governor William Kingi of Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).

Mr Daniel Munga Kitsao (independent), Mr Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party), Mr Said Abdalla (Usawa Kwa Wote), Mr Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Mr Antony Chitavi (United Democratic Forum) are also in the race.

Mr Omar urged voters to turn up in large numbers and help UDA take the seat.

“We have shown our opponents that we can do it at the national level. I request you to do the same here at the county level. Next week Tuesday we will ensure we send them that message by ensuring you cast your vote for me,” Mr Omar said.

Mr Hamisi Mwaguya (UDA), who lost the Senate race, criticised their ODM opponents.

“Let us prove them wrong next week. They rigged us at the Senate level but we are going to emerge the winners in the gubernatorial race,” Mr Mwaguya said.

But ODM says Mombasa is the party’s to lose in the governor election.

Last week Mombasa senator-elect Mohamed Faki applauded ODM for securing several seats in the county.

"As a party, we have delivered in this county; there is no doubt in that. Next, we are going to secure the gubernatorial seat come August 23," noted Mr Faki.

ODM candidates also won the Mvita, Kisauni, Changamwe, Jomvu and Likoni parliamentary seats.

However, political analyst Prof Herman Manyora said: "It is obvious that the candidates in those races who are on the side of Dr William Ruto have an advantage over those from the Raila Odinga political formation.

“People naturally want to associate themselves with victory. But it is important to remember that politics is not always linear. So something unexpected may still happen."

The IEBC suspended elections in some parts of the country after the images of candidates and their details were printed wrongly on ballot papers.