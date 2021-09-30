Tycoon locks horns with Mombasa officials over mosque on beach plot

A Mombasa tycoon is embroiled in a tussle with the Governor Hassan Joho administration over a prime beach plot in the Tudor Creek, Old Town.

Mr Mohamed Ayub, who owns Fayaz Bakers Ltd, says the land belongs to him.

The fight ensued when county officials halted the construction of a mosque on the land.

The officials said the work was impeding access to the beach and hurting fishing.

But Mr Ayub said he was only rebuilding an existing mosque that had been turned into a den for drug addicts and alcoholics.

“Everyone knows Madhubaha is a place where drug pushers, users and alcoholics have found a haven, but together with my brothers we decided to reconstruct the area and change its face,” he said.

His family, he said, has been in the confectionary business for over 100 years and has never had trouble with previous government officials.

“We are now fed up! Whom should we turn to? What should we do? We are law-abiding citizens. We have been in Mombasa for over 100 years but we have never gone through such oppression in other administrations,” he said.

The chairperson of the Kenya Muslims National Advisory Council Sheikh Juma Ngao addressing members of the press on the demolition of the mosque. He said the private developer followed all the due process before constructing the mosque. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

“I have never seen situations like this. People just take the law into their own hands and do as they please. Is this fair?”

Mr Ayub, who spoke with Alshifaa, a Mombasa-based online media outlet, said the county ordered him to remove a container from his private property and he lost some of his goods.

“But the container was forcefully taken by the county inspectorate. What crime have I committed to undergo such?” he asked.

The businessman says he owns Mombasa Block XLVI/138.

“That plot up to the high watermark is mine. Many people have built properties along the whole of Tudor Creek. Why target me? If you want to build a fish landing site, there is public land. Why only mine?” he said.

Have not been privatised

But Transport, Public Works and Infrastructure Executive Tawfiq Balala rejected the claims, saying the area is public land and no individual has a right to own it.

“All the beaches belong to the public. They have not been privatised. Access to a beach road is a right as per the laws in Section 12 of the Land Planning Act. Building a mosque in the area is not the issue here,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Balala said the mosque issue was just a cover for the tycoon to grab the land.

“Private interest must be put aside. The public good must come first. He can only construct a mosque but not a place to do business,” he said.

For his part, Governor Joho said the businessman must allow access to the beach.

“We have an issue with the marina, the jetty and sea reclamation. We have no problem with the mosque. He can continue with the construction,” Mr Joho said when religious leaders met him to intervene on the matter.

For years, the area has been used by Madhubaha beach landing fishermen and Fire Boat Builders.

The fishermen also claimed the businessman is trying to kick them out.

“We don’t have any other dry dock except this area. We cannot allow public land to be taken by individuals,” said Mohammed Rajab.

Mr Balala urged Mr Ayub to sit down with the county government and resolve the impasse. He said Governor Joho will give the businessman alternative land within Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital to build a mosque.

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya national treasurer Sheikh Hassan Omar, who has tried to intervene on the matter and has met the aggrieved parties, urged Mr Ayub not to use the mosque issue in his fight with the county government.

“As religious leaders, we have tried to intervene. We have talked to Governor Joho and the businessman because we want to end the stalemate. Unless this is a business issue, let's stop the incitement.” He said.