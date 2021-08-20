Two suspects convicted of ivory trafficking

Ibrahim Samson Ali before Mombasa court. He has been convicted of trafficking 8.5 kilograms of elephant tusks

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group.
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Two suspects, including a university student, charged with trafficking in 8.5kg of elephant tusks have been convicted.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.