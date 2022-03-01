Two suspected criminals lynched in Mombasa

Two machete wielding men were Tuesday morning killed by a mob after attempting to rob a woman at Mbaraki roundabout in Mombasa.

The two were part of a five-man gang according to witnesses, but three managed to escape.

Mombasa police Joseph Ongaya said the incident occurred at 5am.

“We are in pursuit of the rest of the gang. The other two were unlucky and the mob lynched them,” Mr Ongaya said adding officers are in pursuit of the rest of the gang members.

Police have intensified patrols in the city after knife wielding criminals made a comeback.

Last week, three teenage boys were captured on CCTV cameras attacking two tourists visiting the Old Town area.

Locals have now demanded agencies improve security in the affected areas.



