Two suspected criminals lynched in Mombasa

Police officers on February 28, 2022 patrol Ndia Kuu area in Mombasa Old Town where a group of Youths attacked and injured a tourist.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Farhiya Hussein

Two machete wielding men were Tuesday morning killed by a mob after attempting to rob a woman at Mbaraki roundabout in Mombasa.

