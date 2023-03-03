Two arrested over Mombasa armed robbery captured on camera

Detectives in Mombasa have apprehended two men after CCTV camera footage showed robbers at an M-Pesa shop in Mombasa who were armed with an AK47 rifle.

Mr Festus Mutiya Kaloki alias Kamwana and Mr Peter Kilaa were on Friday arraigned before a Mombasa court where the police asked for more time to investigate the case.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Corporal Kadir Sharamo said the police were yet to find the AK47 rifle that was used during the robbery.

Mr Kaloki and Mr Kilaa were arrested within Kongowea area in Nyali, after an informant called with police.

The detectives have told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others still at large while armed with AK47 assault rifle at Economy Way Mini supermarket at Manoni, Kiembeni.

The detectives told the court that the suspects stormed the building and ordered everyone to lie down before stealing an unknown amount of money from the M-Pesa shop in the building.

“We are yet to record statements from the victims, we are apprehensive that the respondents might interfere with investigations, especially key witnesses,” the officer told Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora.

The officer further told the court that the suspects are also being investigated over a spate of robberies with violence in Mombasa County and that several victims had made reports in different police stations.

The robbery with violence incidences have been reported under OB numbers 29/13/1/2023 at Nyali police station, 25/15/02/2023(Kadzandani police station), 20/07/02/2023 (Tononoka police station), and in Changamwe and Mtwapa.

“The DCI (officers) Kisauni have taken over the investigations to bring it to a logical conclusion before preferring the necessary charges. The suspects’ accomplices are still at large, we are still pursuing them,” said Mr Sharamo.

The two men, who did not have legal representation, did not object to the police application to detain them.

Mr Kaloki, however, told the court that the police assaulted him.

“I have no objection to the police request. However, I would like to inform the court that I was seriously assaulted during the arrest,” he said.

While allowing the police to hold the suspects at Bamburi police station for 21 days, the magistrate directed that Mr Kaloki be taken to hospital for treatment.