Turkish tycoon's defilement case: court summons two senior police officers

Two senior police officers involved in the investigation of Turkish tycoon Elsek Osman's defilement and child prostitution case have been summoned to appear in person before a Mombasa court.

This comes after the police report into the allegations of sexual offences against Mr Osman painted a picture of a case that was initiated to pursue an unknown motive through the legal process.

Documents submitted to the High Court in Malindi, as well as magistrates' courts in Kilifi and Mombasa, show that investigations into the alleged crimes were not properly handled and that in some cases evidence used in court was fabricated.

Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet on Friday summoned the officers to explain why the statements of some key witnesses were not made available to the defence to complete the pre-trial process in the case.

“Summons are hereby issued to the two police officers to attend court,” said the magistrate.

The summons was issued after prosecutor Hillary Isiaho said the two officers had been served with a summons but chose to ignore it.

“We, as the prosecution, have complied with the court order. The order was served on the officers but they have chosen not to attend court,” he said.

The State has accused Mr Osman of conspiring to defeat justice by interfering with three witnesses in the defilement case pending before the Kilifi court.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Osman and his manager, Shahame Mwidani, allegedly interfered with the three witnesses to tamper with the trial in the sexual offence case.

Adopted children

The court heard that between September 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022, in Mombasa County, with intent to defeat the course of justice, they prevented ES, RB and BE, who were required to appear as witnesses before the Chief Magistrate Court in Malindi, from appearing and giving evidence.

Two of the witnesses are said to be his adopted children whom he had been raising.

Mr Osman and his manager have denied seven charges of conspiracy to defeat the ends of justice, interfering with witnesses and offences relating to court proceedings.





In the case pending before the Kilifi court, Mr Osman is charged with numerous sexual offences against three minors. He is accused of sexually abusing three minors at his residence in Kikambala in 2018, charges he denies.

His trial was ordered to be reopened on the grounds of unfair prosecution, which could have caused him injustice.

This was after he went to the High Court to protest against the conduct of the prosecution. He complained of malicious prosecution by the State.

Most of the witnesses in the case have been declared hostile after recanting their testimonies, dealing a blow to the State's case.

But since she was re-charged, the case has never proceeded as the State has mostly asked for adjournments.

The Mombasa Magistrate's Court has issued an order compelling the prosecution, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation in charge of the Mombasa Child Protection Unit, Chief Inspector Andrew Warui, and the investigating officer, Sergeant Emmanuel Kiptoo, to provide the defence with the criminal investigation report of the investigation conducted by a team of criminal investigators.

Relied on by the DCI

“An order be and is hereby granted compelling Chief Inspector Warui and Sergeant Kiptoo to furnish the defence with witness statements and all other documentary evidence and evidentiary material obtained and relied on by the DCI,” Mr Adet said.

Through his lawyer Daniel Wamotsa, Mr Osman told the court that these documents, when produced in court, will exonerate him of the offences he is facing in both Kilifi and Mombasa.

“I have found out that a criminal investigation team discovered that their colleagues engaged in coercing the minors to sign witness statements and to give false evidence that I had sexually abused them. I require this evidence being concealed by the prosecution to prepare my defence,” he said in his court documents.

Documents submitted to the court show that the investigation into these crimes was conducted in secret, without an OB (Occurrence Book) number, with a recommendation for further investigation into how the entire process was conducted and prosecuted.

The Turkish has alleged malice in his prosecution, noting that the sexual offences case was quashed by the Malindi High Court on the grounds of malicious prosecution.