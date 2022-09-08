Tourists arrested begging in Mombasa repatriated to Jordan

Forty Jordanian nationals arrested in Mombasa one week ago while begging have been repatriated to their country.

The tourists, who were found in Old Town and included 19 adults and 21 children, the youngest four months old, were detained last Friday for contravening the terms of their visas.

Investigators said the foreigners started begging to raise money for food and their planned journey to Nairobi.

Immigration officials and detectives from the anti-human trafficking department interrogated the foreigners but have not released a comprehensive report on their findings.

Their travel documents were confiscated for verification, culminating in their planned repatriation.

Some of the Jordanians arrested in Mombasa board a bus to Nairobi on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation

Hasu Patel, a businessman and philanthropist who owns Mombasa Cement, intervened and paid for their travel to Nairobi.

"We had organised their stay in Mombasa while the government investigated the matter. We have helped them with air tickets to go back to Jordan since they have been suffering in Mombasa," said Samir Balo, personal assistant to Mr Patel.

The Jordanians will travel by road to Nairobi and will board a flight back to Jordan at 4am on Friday.

Mombasa immigration officials were present when the foreigners departed, processing their release under tight security.

A police officer next to a bus which Jordanians arrested in Mombasa last week while begging were boarding to Nairobi. Photo credit: Kevin odit I Nation

Last week, Mombasa residents were shocked to see the tourists begging on the streets of Old Town to raise money allegedly for food and transport to Nairobi.

Mvita sub-county Police Commander Maxwell Agoro said at the time that the foreigners had valid tourist visas but their undoing was becoming beggars, which contravened the terms of their travel documents.