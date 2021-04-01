Tourism players, lawyers slam Mombasa county for punitive Covid-19 measures  

Tourism players have condemned the Mombasa County Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 for introducing directives barring visitors lacking negative coronavirus rapid antigen test to curb the pandemic.

At the same time, lawyers led by the Law Society of Kenya said counties have no powers to issue such a directive.

The hoteliers urged the committee to consult more with industry players before implementing some regulations, which they termed as punitive.

“Do not take the county through the recent confusion where we have had to follow through for charities. That rapid check is only viable if the county has the capacity to do this. International arrivals already comply with this,” said the players led by the Kenya Association of

Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), Coast Executive Sam Ikwaye.

Dr Ikwaye said the region is already reeling from the pandemic and the new regulations will kill the sector.

The expert said the directives will further hurt the economy of the tourism destination.

“We need to be a bit sensitive with our demands especially as a destination and don't be so quick to prescribe measures that are unsustainable to implement. That travel by air and rail are restricted and key zones out under lockdown we need to be guided by science to ensure that whatever directives are feasible,” Dr Ikwaye insisted.

The expert said, currently, occupancy projections for Easter stand at 10 per cent, the lowest ever after visitors immediately shelved their holiday plans due to the partial lockdown.

Dr Ikwaye urged the government to roll out vaccines in all red zones and vaccinate tourism and hospitality professionals as a matter of priority.

“We should have allowed Kenyans to go on holiday and observe the protocols. We should have learned from last years’ experience. Medics have advanced their way of handling it. We can enforce some guidelines to allow the economy to shape up,” said the expert.

The hotelier asked the county whether it can test all visitors within its borders.

“Or we privatise it and make it expensive to come to Mombasa? Most of the other measures are practical and doable and should be adhered to... The need to test is an expensive one and we shall count on the county capacity to ensure this is done,” stressed the expert.

Dr Ikwaye also urged the county government to cushion traders and residents affected by their policies.

Meanwhile, lawyers led by Gikandi Ngibuini and LSK chairman Mombasa branch Mr Mathew Nyabene said counties have no powers to issue such directives.

“Counties do not have such powers. It's beyond their powers. The county is overreacting. If anyone is arrested and arraigned in court it’s for the county to argue under which laws I should be charged!” charged Mr Nyabene.

Mr Ngibuini wondered how the committee was created and what delegated powers they possess.

“It is impossible for the county to legislate and give such directives that are not in line with the national government. The county can only operate through resolutions passed by its assembly. But the office of the governor lacks legal capacity to pass such rules,” insisted Mr Ngibuini.

He said although the county government may mean well, their directives should fall within the legal framework.

“But on this coronavirus matter, it is not within the legal framework. The minimum they should do is present a Motion before its assembly, (have it) debated and resolved. The power belongs to the people,” insisted the lawyer.