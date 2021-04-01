Tourism players, lawyers slam Mombasa county for punitive Covid-19 measures  

Mombasa County begins enforcing the Likoni floating Bridge usage for all Passengers crossing the Likoni channel in a bid to control the spread of Covid 19 in this photo taken on 31st March 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Tourism players have condemned the Mombasa County Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 for introducing directives barring visitors lacking negative coronavirus rapid antigen test to curb the pandemic. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA convicted on drug traffickers attempted escape charges

  2. Police recover beams vandalised from Makupa bridge, arrest two

  3. Revealed: More men than women take Covid-19 jab in Nakuru

  4. We’ll settle pending bills by end of fiscal year, Marsabit assures suppliers

  5. Shops on Kisumu streets removed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.