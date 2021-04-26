Three walk to freedom after spending 23 years in jail on robbery charge

Mombasa Law Courts in this picture taken on July 9, 2020. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

Three inmates who were sentenced to death for robbing a businessman money and goods worth Sh20 000 in 1998 have been set free. 

