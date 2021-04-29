Three killed in road accident along Makupa Causeway

The ill-fated matatu that lost control at Makupa Causeway before colliding with an oncoming canter on April 29, 2021 in Mombasa County. Three people died on the spot.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Three people lost their lives on Thursday morning following an accident involving a matatu and a lorry at Makupa Causeway in Mombasa county.

