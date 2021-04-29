Three killed in road accident along Makupa Causeway

Three people lost their lives on Thursday morning following an accident involving a matatu and a lorry at Makupa Causeway in Mombasa county.

Regional Traffic Commander Peter Maina confirmed the number of the dead.

"We are yet to confirm the number of those who were injured from the morning crash," Mr Maina said.

According to eyewitnesses account, the matatu lost control and collided with a lorry that was heading to Mombasa. Among the dead was the matatu driver.

"I have been with him for many years in the matatu industry and I am the one who introduced him to this industry," Mr Samuel Wambua, a brother to the matatu driver said.

The Matco Sacco matatu had left Mombasa and was heading to Kitui when the 7:30am accident occurred.

Mr Daniel Omondi, the driver of the canter said he was lucky to be alive together with his turnboy from the morning ordeal.

"I just saw the matatu flying my way. I almost drove into the ocean as I tried to avoid a head on collision. It was unfortunate that it landed right on my side," Mr Omondi said.

He said he had travelled overnight from Nairobi and was going to deliver products to the Chloride Exide offices in Mombasa.

Mr Omondi complained of pain on his right leg.