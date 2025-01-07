They wanted her dead, says family of slain Kilifi IEBC manager

Questions surrounding the motive of attackers who killed Kilifi County elections manager Aisha Abubakar in Mombasa have deepened after it was confirmed that crucial electoral equipment and documents were stolen from the house.

This comes as her family says there are indications that the attackers wanted her dead.

Her eldest son, Mr Abubakar Salim, on Monday said they were convinced that the two men were out to kill.

“It’s very hard for me, whatever has happened is unbelievable. Those guys just wanted to kill her and they achieved it,” he said.

Mr Hassan, who was not present at the time of the incident, expressed his pain, saying only God would comfort him following the loss of his mother.

The home of Aisha Abubakar in Utange, Mombasa. Photo credit: Kevin Mutai | Nation Media Group

On Monday, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan confirmed that the assailants who brutally murdered Aisha took away some crucial documents containing information about the electoral body.

Mr Marjan, who visited the home of the deceased at Utange in Kisauni Sub-County, noted with concern that the commission has lost critical details to the attackers.

“They stole official tools used by the commission and the documents so we cannot rule out the possibility that that was their target,” said Mr Hussein.

Family of Aisha Abubakar, IEBC official who was murdered, gather at Premier Hospital

On Sunday, some family members disclosed that IEBC documents were stolen from a safe in the house. However, this was not captured in a police report which detailed the incident.

According to the report, the items stolen were mobile phones, a 65-inch TV, sound system, and an iPad. The IEBC boss had joined hundreds of other mourners, among them colleagues of the deceased, to pay their last tribute.

Mr Hussein had earlier issued an official statement saying that the IEBC fraternity was deeply saddened by her death and expressed its deepest condolences to Aisha’s family, friends and colleagues for the tragic loss.