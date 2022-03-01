Teenage gangs terrorise residents of historic Mombasa Old Town

If you are visiting Mombasa for the first time, the fascinating architecture in Old Town on the south-ease side of the island will blow you away.

It’s a rich cultural melting point as Swahilis, Arabs, Asians and European settlers mingle easily through its narrow streets and atmospheric alleys.

The town has a unique mix of Arabic, Indian, Portuguese and Persian designs and it’s a protected area by Unesco. It hosts the famous Fort Jesus, which was declared a World Heritage site by Unesco in 2011.

But despite its breath-taking view, rising insecurity is threatening to disrupt peace in the area. Locally known as Kibokoni, criminal gangs took over Old Town with a series of attacks on tourists between 2013 and 2014. The knife-wielding gangs also terrorise residents with the police doing little to maintain law and order.

Tourist attacked

A viral video clip in which four boys are seen attacking a tourist has caused an uproar online. Now traders, tourism players and residents have called upon the government to arrest the situation before it worsens.

“The teenagers recognised me and allowed me to pass their ‘roadblock’. I went straight home, but I was terrified. What if I wasn’t a local? What could have happened to me? Do these children have parents?” posed Mr Ahmed Abu, who’s lived here for almost 50 years.

“Because I work in transport, I always get home late. I’ve been accosted several times, but I am lucky because I know most of them. These boys don’t go to school; they are fed and at night released to go on a hunt. Parents have absconded their duties,” he added.

He urged non-governmental organisations to rehabilitate the minors by taking them back to school or coming up with alternative income-generating ventures.

Yet to be arrested

Recently, four boys were captured on CCTV cameras attacking a tourist. They are yet to be arrested, but police are on their trail. Residents and security agencies have held numerous barazas to address the matter.

“We have formed community policing associations. Police should enhance patrols; this incident will affect tourism, which we depend on. Our economy will be affected. The video circulated depicted Old Town as a terror centre, which isn’t the case,” said Mr Abdul Mohammed, a resident.

“There won’t be any exhibits or evidence when the tourist flees or fails to report the matter to the police. It’s sad because they are juveniles. So far two tourists have been attacked,” he added.

Another resident, Mr Jamila Abdul, offered: “The insecurity will kill our economy, which is dependent on tourism. Tourists love touring Fort Jesus, the old houses in this area and the oldest mosque, Mandhri.”

Residents have also challenged the Old Town chief, Mr Ahmed Abdhulrazak, to name the boys.

Viral video clips

“We urge security agencies to look into this matter. It is sad and discouraging when such incidents happen. As tour guides, we lose business when tourists are hit by machetes. The video clips are going viral and it will affect this sector,” said Mr Anthony Kahindi, a tour guide.

Mr Kassim Juma, another tour operator, urged security agencies to move fast and rein in the criminals. “We live in fear. These boys are dangerous. You are not guaranteed of safety, whether you cooperate or not. Police should move in fast before it’s too late,” he said.

Mombasa OCPD Joseph Ongaya said security agencies have made strides in improving security in Old Town through collaboration with residents.

“We are doing everything to make Old Town safer. The viral clip is an isolated case, but we cannot condone it. We shall arrest the criminals if they don’t surrender to the police. We won’t allow these gangs to disrupt a peaceful community,” he said.