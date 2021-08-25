Tech firm, Riara University plan courses for young learners

A Mombasa-based tech firm has partnered with Riara University to equip at least 5,000 learners across Kenya with skills on modern technology at an early age.

Tech Kids Africa CEO Paul Akwabi said the agreement with Riara will enable students to use computer skills to innovate solutions to community problems.

A curriculum will be created to teach robotics at various primary and secondary schools, targeting children between seven and 19 years.

“The world is advancing and Kenya is still behind on the latest policies on technology development. Through the research skills offered by Riara University, we will be able to create a proper curriculum that will enable what is taught in Kenya to be at par with the rest of the globe,” Mr Akwabi said.

This will also help young people in Kenya improve their tech skills and compete globally in web development and other unexplored fields of technology.

Students will be taught on robotics, animation, gaming, coding, app and web development, design thinking, online safety and 3D printing.

Riara’s Vice-Chancellor Robert Gateru, a professor of electrical engineering, said the curriculum will be used in schools from early childhood development centres to secondary school.

“We have been leading the country in computing and technology programmes. This will also be one of our boosters as we set to roll out the first diploma course in robotics engineering next year,” Prof Gateru said.

He added that this will prepare young people for the future tech job market at an early age and boost solution-based innovations in communities. He said this is also part of the university’s vision of supporting tech innovation to empower young people in Kenya and the rest of the region.

“We aim to form a formidable partnership in digital transformation in institutions of higher learning,” he said.

The partnership comes as Tech Kids Africa plans to hold the first ever technology festival next year before the General Election. The event will allow younger people to interact with experts in the field of robotics, web designing and animation.

Tech Kids Africa in recent years has run boot camps for children on web development, gaming and animation.