Tanzanian held for hosting two terror suspects from Somalia

Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officers are holding a Tanzanian for allegedly hosting two people who are being investigated for possible links to terrorism.

Mr Ali Ayub Tarongotich alias Paul Nandege, whose true identity is also under investigation, is currently helping the detectives from the ATPU with investigations into the motives of the two Somalis — Mr Sheiba Hamisi Omar alias Sheiba Wamboya and Mr Abdulbarru

Hamisi Omar Mamsema alias Abdulbarru Wamboya who were arrested in Changamwe, Mombasa County, on February 27, in connection with terrorism.

They have been remanded for 15 days as their motive for being in the country is investigated.

Police Constable Micah Cheruiyot, who is handling the case, told the court on Tuesday that Mr Tarongotich received and hosted Sheiba and Abdulbarru for two months when they arrived in the country.

“During the two months, he (Tarongotich) assisted the two suspects to procure Kenyan birth certificates and documentation,” Mr Cheruiyot told Mombasa Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet.



Mr Tarongotich was arrested on March 3 where it was established that he was known by various aliases but has no identification card or documentation to ascertain his identity.

The detectives said they found the suspect with two mobile phones, which he claimed were registered in the name of his wife.

“We believe the suspect used the phones to constantly and persistently communicate with Sheiba and Abdulbarru, who are in custody,” he said.

The court heard that the phones and the Sim cards are yet to be subjected to forensic analysis and further investigations for more evidence.

“The nature of the charges is a matter of national security, thus the need for thorough investigations. The respondent is likely to hinder investigations if set free,” said the officer.

According to the police, the suspect facilitated the movement of Sheiba and Abdulbarru from Somalia into the country to engage in terror-related activities.

In response, Mr Tarongotich opposed the police application, noting that the more than 10 orphans under his care will suffer.

“I am a family man with huge responsibility, I urge the court not to allow the request to have me detained further,” he said.



The detective said investigators need 10 days to finalise the case.