Suspect linked to 2020 killing of M-Pesa agent arrested in Mombasa

A key suspect linked to the shooting and killing of an M-Pesa agent in Mombasa three years ago has been arrested.

Christopher Mbaabu narrowly escaped death from the angry mob after he was rescued by police officers who prevented the public from lynching him.

Mr Mbaabu was produced in court where the prosecution asked for 20 days to detain him pending investigations into the shooting and killing of Ms Winnie Kerubo.

The deceased was killed on August 7, 2020, along Moi Avenue Express area at Shash M-Pesa.

The 25-year-old was shot by two armed men who stole an unknown amount of money.

Police reports say Ms Kerubo was shot twice in the chest at around 8.30am.

It was said that Ms Kerubo, who worked at Shash Limited, was going to bank the money when she was attacked.

She succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The robbers fled on an unmarked motorcycle, a strategy that has been used in other attacks.

On Thursday, Police Constable Oscar Mugalla told the court that Mr Mbaabu is a person of interest concerning the robbery that left the woman dead.

“I ask that this court be pleased to issue custodial order for the respondent to be remanded in at Central police station for 20 days to assist with investigations,” he told Mombasa Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet.

According to Mr Mugalla, he is investigating a case of murder and would want more time to piece together evidence before deciding on the next course of action.

He asked for the custodial order noting that the suspect had escaped to an unknown place after the incident until February 13, when the public spotted him and raised alarm leading to his arrest.

“The police officers who were on patrol were informed and rushed to rescue the suspect from the public who were about to lynch him,” he said.

The officer also noted that witnesses are yet to be traced for their statements to be recorded and for an identification parade to be conducted.

“The robbery incident occurred a long time ago and the witnesses might have relocated to different places,” he said.

However, the court declined to grant the custodial order, noting that not enough reasons have been provided to enable the court to curtail the freedom of the suspect.