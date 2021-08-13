Supreme Court backs Shahbal in tussle over prime Mombasa land

The Supreme Court has affirmed a ruling by a lower court that favoured Mombasa businessman and politician Suleiman Shahbal and his firm in a land dispute with two companies.

The beach land had been allocated by the Lands ministry to Business Liaison Company Ltd and Muorgate Holdings Ltd and the firms erected a wall around it.

A bench comprising Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and Isaac Lenaola ruled that Lands officials had violated Mr Shahbal’s and his company Kiluwa Ltd’s constitutional right to fair administrative action.

They directed that Business Liaison and Muorgate Holdings, the respondents in the case, remove the wall and any other structures they have built on the plots.

They said the public’s right to access the ocean through the land in dispute for economic, recreational or aesthetic reasons is protected by the right of way or public easement.

“Such right is not acquired through a private treaty. It follows that a person or private entity who has encroached on the foreshore cannot interfere with or limit the enjoyment of a public easement through acts of commission or omission,” the court ruled.

However, the justices said that the government may interfere with or limit such easement only to promote or protect the public interest as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.

The dispute revolved around three first-row beach adjoining plots - two allocated to Muorgate Holdings and Business Liaison and the third owned by Kiluwa, all in Shanzu, Mombasa.

Mr Shahbal said that, initially, there was a strip of land reserved for public use between the first-row beach plots and the Indian Ocean’s high-water mark.

He said the Commissioner of Lands encroached on the reserve land by excising a plot from it and granting a title for a new consolidated plot to Business Liaison.

Business Liaison then put up a stone wall along the boundary of the remaining reserve land, blocking their access to the ocean.

Mr Shahbal said they had bought the beach plot in order to put up a multimillion-shilling modern apartment hotel, giving its future residents a view of the beautiful scenery of the Indian Ocean, the beach and the coastline from their rooms.

The High Court had allowed a petition by Mr Shahbal and Kiluwa against Business Liaison, Muorgate Holdings, the Commissioner of Lands and the Attorney-General challenging the curving out of the plots.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Business Liaison and Muorgate Holdings moved to the Court of Appeal, which allowed their appeal and set aside the High Court decision.

This prompted Mr Shahbal to file an appeal at the Supreme Court, arguing that extending the boundary of a parcel of land to the high-water mark was unlawful as it violated their right to property and breached the provisions of the Survey of Kenya Act.

They argued that the excised land was reserved for public use and was not available for allocation to private entities.

For their part, the respondents told the court that the disputed land was unalienated government land that had never been public land nor land reserved for public use.

They also alleged inordinate delay, saying the case was filed 20 years after the companies acquired the land.