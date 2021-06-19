Suleiman Shahbal does not worry me, says MP Nassir

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir has lashed out at Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal over his defection to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as the tycoon seeks to contest the governor’s post.

The lawmaker termed the businessman a serial defector who cannot be trusted with the county’s leadership.

At the centre of the battle is the ODM ticket.

Mr Nassir said the entry of Mr Shahbal in ODM for the race does not worry him.

The two-term lawmaker said he is ready to face Mr Shahbal and any other candidate in the ODM primaries, adding that he does not want any favour from the party leadership or any other person.

“I have no problem with him (Shahbal) at all. I just pray that he does not defect again. I’m ready to face him in the nominations by all means. It is the people who are going to decide and have the ultimate say,” Mr Nassir said.

The chairman of the National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC) termed Mr Shahbal as a politician without a stand.

“You cannot move from one political party that believes in something else today, then jump to another the next day,” Mr Nassir said.

The lawmaker added he has enjoyed a cordial relationship with Governor Ali Joho.

Shahbal’s big plan

Earlier this week, Mr Shahbal decamped to ODM from Jubilee with his eyes fixed on succeeding Mr Joho who defeated him in the 2017 election.

Mr Shahbal then contested on a ruling Jubilee Party ticket.

Mr Nassir exuded confidence that Governor Joho will support his bid as he has backed him throughout his two terms as the county boss.

“It is not an issue of endorsement. Mr Joho has one vote but ultimately it is what the people will decide. But I prefer working with Governor Joho because I want to finalise what he started,” Mr Nassir said.

But what if ODM leader Raila Odinga throws his weight behind Mr Shahbal?

Mr Nassir said he does not foresee a situation the the party can endorse the tycoon.

“Give me one reason Mr Odinga will support a person who has disrespected him before, disrespected the party, shown no level of loyalty and is less popular. Mzee (Raila) is not that kind person,” Mr Nassir said.

Good sign

ODM chairman John Mbadi said the defection of Mr Shahbal is an indication that the party is still strong in the Coast and is attractive to the people.

“I know he (Shahbal ) wants to be the governor just like Mr Nassir. As as to who will carry the ODM flag, it is the people who will decide but the party will carry out a serious survey first,” Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Nassir pointed out that Mr Odinga is a known democrat who cannot hand a nomination certificate to anyone.

“We believe in loyalty to the party, and people who can deliver. I have delivered and made him proud in and out of the National Assembly. He is aware of my aspiration,” Mr Nassir said.

The lawmaker is banking on his performance in Parliament and in articulating issues affecting Coast people as well as loyalty to the party to win the ticket.

“I am not the only loyal person the party has built but I am among the loyal people in ODM since my entry in politics,” he said.

Mr Nassir added that he has listened to the voice of people of Mombasa who made him a lawmaker and he is now ready to serve them as a governor.