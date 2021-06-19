Suleiman Shahbal does not worry me, says MP Nassir

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir addresses the media at Parliament buildings in Nairobi on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Earlier this week, Mr Shahbal decamped to ODM from Jubilee with his eyes fixed on succeeding Mr Joho who defeated him in the 2017 election.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir has lashed out at Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal over his defection to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as the tycoon seeks to contest the governor’s post.

