State to pay Sh16m ocean surveillance debt this week - Munya

Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya briefing the press in Mombasa on the status of the fisheries sector in the Indian Ocean.  He said the government pay the Sh16 million debt, subscription fees for Indian Ocean surveillance as he admitted the existence of foreign vessels fishing in the Kenyan exclusive economic zones

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation Media Group.

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

The government will this week pay Sh16 million it owes for ocean surveillance work, as officials acknowledged that foreign vessels are fishing in Kenya’s exclusive economic zones.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.