State bans door-to-door night campaigns in the Coast

The government has banned door-to-door campaigns at night in the Coast region due to security concerns.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata and police commander Titus Karuri said politicians must adhere to the time frame for campaigns stipulated by the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They said night campaigns are a security risk as agencies cannot differentiate between genuine supporters and criminals.

The ban comes as politicians mount campaigns using musicians and other performers to woo voters. They have been knocking on people’s doors seeking voter support.

"We are urging politicians at the Coast to conduct peaceful campaigns during daytime. Campaigns should be conducted between 6am to 6pm,'' Mr Elungata said on Monday.

He also urged politicians to stop branding public service vehicles, saying it’s a threat especially to passengers on board.

"Passengers might board those vehicles and during traffic jams they are heckled by supporters of their opponents. That is why we are advising them to stop branding PSVs and should only stick with their campaign vehicles," he added.

Commander Karuri told politicians to enhance peace and unity and ensure peaceful elections.

"Stop attacks on personalities, conduct your campaigns and sell your manifesto to voters. Preach peace, you go round campaigning and avoid creating conflicts and tension," he said.