Spouse says Ali Mwatsahu's attempted assassination linked to politics

The wife of Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsahu, who was shot at 22 times on Tuesday night, says it is likely the attack was politically motivated.

Mildred Odinga said in an interview on Wednesday that her husband is vocal on political issues and land injustices, making him a target for assassination.

Mr Mwatsahu is vying for the Mvita parliamentary seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“My husband is a supporter of DP William Ruto. He has been at the forefront of voicing concerns about land injustices on the Coast,” she said.

The shooting happened near JCC Buxton in Tudor. Ms Odinga said it should be investigated quickly so that the family can get closure.

Mr Ali Mwatsahu in a past event. Photo credit: FIle

“The police have shown laxity in this matter because they have delayed investigating and arresting those who attempted to kill my husband, who was followed by his killers up to the hospital,” she said.

Before the attack, she said, the politician had visited the family’s Tudor home and received a phone call from unidentified people before he left, only for her to receive news of the shooting.

Detectives are examining data from his phones as they piece together clues to crack the case.

A team from the Director of Criminal Investigations homicide unit took over investigations.

The detectives also took materials from the politician’s car and at the scene, including two phones and documents.

He was alone at the time of the shooting.

The vehicle, which was sprayed with bullets on its right side with some exiting through the windscreen, was towed to the Makupa Police Station.