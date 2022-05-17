Special unit deployed to Mombasa to deal with juvenile gangs

The government will this week deploy a special police unit to deal with juvenile gangs in Mombasa city.

The unit will also go after financiers of gangs such as Chafu, Chaka and Wajukuu wa Bibi that have been terrorising residents of Kisauni, Likoni and Nyali.

Coast police boss Titus Karuri said security agents would work round the clock to dismantle the gangs and ensure security ahead of the August 9 General Election.

He spoke at a security meeting in the Mtopanga area.

Behind the gangs spreading panic and fear across the city are rogue politicians and wealthy businessmen. Police have been ordered to arrest the culprits and their financiers and facilitators.

The gangs have not only scared away investors, they have also hurt businesses and stifled growth in key sectors like real estate.

Besides stealing, they also engage in violence.

Mr Karuri stressed that the core business of the government is to protect lives and property.

“Mombasa should and must be free from hooliganism. The squad from Nairobi will ensure we deal with those gangs. Be warned, parents, as we will conduct a major swoop and arrest the gangs before the General Election,” he said.

"When you are arrested with a machete while or after robbing [someone], we will charge you with robbery with violence, whose [punishment] is a death sentence.”

Some 70 suspects have been arrested in the last three weeks.

The youths are also paid to attend meetings and heckle and disrupt political rallies held by politicians that they do not agree with.

At the centre of the chaos are politicians themselves and hired goons.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said drugs were behind the return of the gangs, but he assured the public that the state was dealing with insecurity and drug abuse.