Special police squad kills five ‘preaching criminals’ in Mombasa

An AK47 riffle and 32 rounds of ammunitions was recovered from the house where the criminals were killed.

Photo credit: Mohamed Ahmed I Nation Media Group.

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • Nyali police commander Daniel Mumasaba said the operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, some 32 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, a machete and several knives.

Police officers on Saturday morning burst into a house in Bombolulu, Mombasa, killing five men suspected of involvement in robberies.

