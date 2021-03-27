Special police squad kill five suspected robbers in Mombasa
A special police squad has gunned down five suspected robbers who have allegedly been involved in a series of robbery attacks in Mombasa.
The criminals were killed by the special police unit from Nairobi, which deals with organised crime and countering terrorism.
According to Nyali sub county police commander Daniel Mumasaba, the elite unit engaged the men in a dawn shoot out at the criminals' hideout in Mbugoni, Bombolulu, in Mombasa.
"We managed to recover an AK47 and 32 rounds of ammunitions from the house where the criminals were cornered,” Mr Mumasaba said.