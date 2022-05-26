Sonko night rally prompts action from security committee

The Mombasa County security committee has warned politicians against holding night rallies.

The directive comes a week after Wiper gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko held an impromptu campaign rally at night in Tononoka.

"We will do our campaigns day and night until we ensure we win the August 9 polls because we want to bring change in Mombasa. Your vote is your only weapon,” Mr Sonko said at the rally.

“I know it is nighttime but I want to tell you that I will come back again. My brother Governor Hassan Joho, I am here to liberate Mombasa residents, whom you have oppressed."

But Mombasa County Commissioner John Otieno said the law is clear on campaign timelines.

Mr Otieno said any politician who wants to hold a political rally must notify the police so they can provide security.

“We are insisting that this must be followed. These are the measures the security committee is putting in place,” he said on Thursday.

The committee, headed by Mr Otieno, has identified Kisauni, Likoni and parts of Mvita sub-counties as violence hotspots in the port city.

“We also have undercover police who are within these areas and mostly slums where we have deployed adequate security agents to ensure peace,” he said.

Mr Otieno added that security agencies would hold forums with political aspirants to ensure campaigns are peaceful.

He said the police are also investigating politicians and businessmen funding criminal gangs.