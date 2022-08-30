Sonko: Abdulswamad Nassir has floored us to win Mombasa Governor race

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has offered an early congratulatory message to Mombasa ODM Gubernatorial candidate and outgoing Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

Mr Nassir is poised for a win as provisional results from five of the county’s six constituencies show he is leading.

The results showed the ODM candidate was ahead of his main competitor Hassan Omar of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

in his Twitter page, Mr Sonko lauded Mr Nassir for the win adding that 'when you are in any competition, your competitor is not your enemy but your opponent."

"Congratulations Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir for your win as the second Governor of Mombasa we live to fight another day. l would also like to thank all our supporters for believing in us and voted for our candidate Hassan Omar Sarai, despite the loss let's remain strong and even," Mr Sonko said.

He added: "Despite the loss, we shall always be there for everyone of you even those who never voted for us. I shall as well continue to support you all in my own little capacity and that of my Sonko Rescue team."