Sh600m Mombasa footbridge, others largely unused

Millions of shillings spent on building footbridges in Mombasa County may have gone to waste, as they remain unused.

Residents deliberately avoid using the four footbridges in Changamwe, Shimanzi, Buxton and Kongowea built by the national government and the county.

Instead, they risk their lives by crossing busy roads.

The footbridges have become a haven for street families, muggers, pickpockets, beggars and hawkers.

Coast regional traffic boss Peter Maina says many pedestrians throw care to the wind and end up risking their lives as they cross roads with fast-moving vehicle traffic.

“These footbridges are underutilised. Pedestrians do not see the value of crossing using the footbridges or the underpass,” Mr Maina told the Nation in an interview.

The law is very clear, he said, that anyone crossing a road within 50 metres of a footbridge must use the footbridge.

“It is not easy to enforce the use of the footbridges among residents here because we do not have officers to police every Kenyan. It calls for self-discipline and patience, which many lack,” he said.

He called for discipline and individual responsibility.

“This is a habit that has been nurtured. You cannot say it is a way of saving time. This is how many miscalculate and end up being knocked down by moving motor vehicles as they attempt to cross the road. It is very unfortunate.”

A hawker walks near the Buxton footbridge that is usually unused by residents. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

Mombasa County Transport Chief Officer Albert Keno said this is a phenomenon observed not just in Mombasa but across the country.

He added that footbridges are meant for the safety of pedestrians and it is sad that they do not like using them.

“Everywhere we placed the footbridges, it was not for show but for the concerns and safety of the people. We have very heavy traffic at all the footbridge locations of Fidel Odinga at Kongowea market, Buxton and even Shimanzi,” he said.

The county is now contemplating changing its strategy to ensure safety for pedestrians.

“We want to have table crossing bumps as part of the infrastructure in Mombasa. What we have now are humps but we want to develop table bumps and rumble strips to slow down vehicles for pedestrians to cross,” he said.

He said they had spent a lot of resources on footbridges and yet they are not being used.

The county inspectorate enforcement teams, he said, will ensure footbridges are used as they were intended.

Evaline Maungu, a Buxton resident, said she prefers using the underpass near the Nyali bridge that allows pedestrians to cross safely.

“I religiously use this underpass because it is safe and clean. There is a floodlight that illuminates this entire place,” he said.

Most people, she said, especially schoolchildren from Burhania Academy, Blooming Bud Academy and M.M Shah, cross safely.

“Many residents say they have acrophobia (fear of heights) and tend not to use the footbridge at Buxton. Others like shortcuts, which is not right.”

She urged the county government to sensitise residents on the safety and importance of using footbridges.

“We need to encourage Kenyans to use or get value for money from the taxes they pay. Make good use of all the resources available, not just the footbridges.”

County Inspectorate Traffic Superintendent Yusuf Mohamed Yusuf said a footbridge will only work effectively if there are guardrails and other barriers underneath it.

“Lack of a guardrail or a concrete barrier in between roads encourages residents not to use footbridges,” he said.

The county enforcement team, he said, stopped arresting pedestrians when Covid-19 hit as they feared cells would be crowded.

“We have a hard time controlling traffic and pedestrians at the same time. It is a challenge but we hope residents will learn the importance of footbridges.”

The Buxton footbridge, the first one built in Mombasa, was launched on January 5, 2017 by President Uhuru Kenyatta. It cost an estimated Sh600 million.

When he commissioned the footbridge, President Kenyatta said it would ensure safety for pedestrians.

The footbridge was one of the projects funded by the national government with the support of the World Bank under the Municipal Programme Project.