Sh600m Mombasa footbridge, others largely unused

Residents dangerously cross the road at Buxton in Mombasa County, disregarding the footbridge. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Millions of shillings spent on building footbridges in Mombasa County may have gone to waste, as they remain unused.

