Security plan launched to ensure safety of Likoni floating bridge users

The government has set up a multi-agency security framework to manage the Sh1.9 billion Likoni floating bridge.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the framework would ensure the safety of the people using the newly built bridge.

“The regional security team is working with all our agents to ensure that our people are secure as they move on this bridge. We are doing the multi-agency approach for purposes of managing this bridge well,” he said.

He added that more security measures were also being implemented to improve security services around the bridge.

“Some of the measures are issues that I will not discuss with you here, but I want to assure the residents of Mombasa and all other users of the bridge to be assured of their safety.

“It is completely on our radar screening in terms of ensuring that they are secured as they move around the bridge. That’s why we have the Coast Guard next to us here.”

He said about 20,000 people use the floating bridge daily and hence “their safety has to be a matter that we are interested in.”

The Nation understands that part of the measures include putting up a police post on the Likoni side of the bridge where residents had raised safety concerns.

The 1.2km bridge stretches from Liwatoni in Mombasa Island to Ras Bofu on the Likoni mainland side.

The bridge has a 150-metre movable section mid-ocean, to allow for opening and closing and ease the movement of ships in and out of the Mombasa port.

The upper section of the bridge comprises lattice steel designed from prefabricated parts with a movable main steel structure.

The bridge was developed to ease pressure at the Likoni ferry channel which is used by more than 300, 000 and 6, 000 vehicles daily.

Despite the construction of the bridge, a good number of the Likoni residents have continued to use the ferries. Some residents said the bridge was far from where a majority of them live.

To deal with the complaint, the government has started the construction of a matatu terminal on the island side. The terminal is complete and is awaiting to be officially launched for use.