School bus conductor charged with defilement granted bail

Elijah Githu

Elijah Githu in the dock on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

A Mombasa court has released a defilement suspect on bond after the prosecution failed to convince the magistrate that the suspect should be detained.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Court rules woman found with firearm in Mandera has case to answer

  2. Elusive justice for Ivy Wangechi

  3. School bus conductor charged with defilement granted bail

  4. After three miscarriages, its triple joy as woman delivers triplets

  5. Delay at Likoni crossing after cargo ship stalls midway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.