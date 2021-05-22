School bus conductor arrested over girl’s defilement

According to her parents, the conductor committed the act while she was left with the child alone on the bus after dropping other pupils home.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

A school bus conductor has been arrested in Mombasa over claims he defiled a five-year-old pupil while on her way home.

