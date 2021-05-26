Ruling on bail for defilement suspect pushed to Friday

The Attorney-General petitioned the magistrate to dismiss the application on grounds that the lower court lacked jurisdiction. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group


By  Wachira Mwangi

The Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa County has postponed to Friday a ruling of the release of a defilement suspect on bail.

