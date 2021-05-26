Ruling on bail for defilement suspect pushed to Friday

The Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa County has postponed to Friday a ruling of the release of a defilement suspect on bail.

Mr Elijah Githu, the Maryjoy Kindergarten bus conductor, who was alleged to have defiled a five-year-old girl on her way home from school, denied the defilement charges on May 24.

He was also accused of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section II (1) of the Sexual Offences Act, which he denied.

The investigating officer in the case, Elizabeth Kanze, had earlier told the court through an affidavit that, the accused was arrested after a defilement report was lodged at the Kiembeni Police Station.

“The accused person was arrested by police officers at the Maryjoy Kindergarten School in Bombolulu and booked vide OB number 34/20/5/2021,” read the affidavit.

The prosecution had opposed his release on bail arguing that the accused person had no known fixed abode and due to the magnitude of the offence, Mr Githu was likely to abscond court if released.

The court also heard that the accused may influence the testimonies or attendance in court of prosecution witnesses some of whom are employees of the school.

Ms Kanze added that, if released, Mr Githu is likely to jeopardise the witnesses some of who are children, hampering the prosecution of the case.

Lawyer Martin Mwawasi, representing the girl’s family, claimed that they are currently under threat after some four armed individuals, in the guise of human rights activists, visited their home pretending to be following up on the case.

The court was told that the matter has been reported at the Kiembeni police station and they had to flee.

The prosecution confirmed the information, saying that the matter was under investigation and asked the court to address the matter ahead of the ruling.

Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda said the application was argued on May 24 and the issue is still under investigation.

Regarding the claims of threats to the family, Mr Shikanda said it was improper of the court to include the allegations.