Reprieve for former MP charged with land fraud

A Mombasa court has suspended a warrant of arrest against former Lamu West MP Julius Ndegwa in a land fraud case.

This is after he presented himself in court on Tuesday.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku had issued the warrant last week after Mr Ndegwa failed to appear for the matter.

On Monday, the suspect’s lawyer Jared Magolo explained that he had not been in contact with the former legislator.

“In 2020, the court suspended physical appearance and I lost contact with the suspect,” he said.

Mr Magolo pleaded with the court to lift the warrant, saying the suspension of in-person court sessions two years ago had led to a communication breakdown and that his failure to appear in court was not intentional.

Mr Ndegwa is among the candidates seeking to unseat Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha.

He is Ms Umra Omar’s running mate under the Safina party.

Mr Ndegwa faces 10 counts of forgery and obtaining Sh4 million fraudulently.

The former legislator allegedly obtained the money from two businessmen after selling them land measuring 4.5 hectares.

The land, belonging to Omnar Kola Barisa, is located in Hindi, Lamu County.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Ndegwa forged Mr Barisa’s signature before selling the property.

The suspect is accused of falsely obtaining an attorney’s certificate to sell the property to Mr Yusuf Abasheikh and Mr Mohaddin Abasheikh.

The suspect allegedly committed the offences on February 27, 2013.

Mr Ndegwa, who has denied the charges, is out on cash bail of Sh1 million.