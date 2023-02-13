Reprieve for CS Jumwa as Sh19m graft case is formally withdrawn 

A Sh19 million corruption case against Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa was formally withdrawn on Monday and an amended charge sheet, without her name, presented in court to the remaining six accused persons.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the withdrawal of the case under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) following an application by the prosecution which read the charges afresh to the six who pleaded not guilty. Their bond terms previously set by the court were maintained.

Ms Mutuku further directed that the cash bail deposited by Ms Jumwa be refunded.

Last October, the prosecution had told the court that they received several petitions from Ms Jumwa seeking a review of the charges and that upon assessment of the file, it was found proper to have the issues further investigated.

“In that regard, we have been directed that the case against other accused proceed as we address the issues raised against Ms Jumwa,” Prosecutor Alex Akula told the court at the time.

Withdrawal of the case under Section 87 (a) of the CPC means that the prosecution can withdraw a charge against an accused person but should it get more evidence to sustain the charge, it can arrest and charge the individual afresh.

Remaining in the dock

The remaining accused are Mr Wachu Omar, Kennedy Otieno, Bernard Riba, Sophia Saidi, Margaret Kalume, Robert Katana and Multiserve contractors.

They have been accused of conspiracy to commit fraud through payment of Sh19 million to Multiserve Contractors in respect to tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018 of the National Government Malindi Constituency Development Fund.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between May 14 and October 12, 2018 in Malindi sub-county, Kilifi County.

The court heard that on those dates, Mr Otieno, Mr Riba, Ms Saidi and Ms Kalume, being members of the tender evaluation committee, jointly and wilfully failed to comply with the law related to procurement.

Mr Omar, a fund account manager at NG-CDF offices Malindi, has also been charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law related to procurement.

Another accused, Mr Katana, has been charged with three counts of forgery and uttering a forged document.

Mr Katana and Multiserve Contractors Ltd have also been charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property.