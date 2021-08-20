Relief for Kilifi OCS as court dismisses petition

A senior police officer can breathe a sigh of relief after a Mombasa court threw out a petition, which sought to have her declared unfit to hold public office and cancellation of her appointment.

The High Court dismissed the petition filed by the Commission for Human Rights and Justice (CHRJ) against Ms Victoria Mutuku, the officer in charge of Kijipwa Police Station (OCS), saying if allowed, it will deprive her the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHRJ had claimed that it received a complaint that the officer had been making unreasonable demands to the public, and soliciting for bribes contrary to the conduct of the code of conduct of a state officer.

Justice Nyakundi said there was no requirement under the law for a complainant to pursue multiple ways to seek reliefs from court through different legal agencies on the same cause of action.

He said that before a criminal complaint can be dealt under the leadership and integrity test, the required exhaustion mechanism must be demonstrated to an extent that the complainant was unable to secure remedies sought in other forums.

The court added that the case was unique as proceedings touching on the officer are active and ongoing.

It also noted that the proceedings afford a chance to be pursued in other agencies like the National Police Service Commission, Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Attorney General, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“A complaint of this magnitude premised under the constitution is inadmissible if other judicial or quasi-judicial body is considering or has an inquiry as to the merits of making of the decision on the same matter,” said Justice Nyakundi.

Justice Nyakundi disagreed with CHRJ that there was a blanket policy by the agencies tasked with crime investigation and prosecution to shield the officer from being taken to court.

The court said there are different perspectives touching on culpability of offences allegedly committed by the officer and it was clear that the complaint was being investigated by various constitutional agencies, with the view to either prosecute or take disciplinary action against her.

“The presumption of innocence until the contrary is proved under the principle of fairness in the criminal law under Article 50 of the constitution means the current petition has to wait the doctrine of exhaustion on the side of the agencies probing into the issues,” said Justice Nyakundi.

CHRJ had claimed that the officer had been using her office to harass, and intimidate members of the public, and to engage in illegal activities, thus eroding public confidence in the office and station she is commanding.

On her part, Ms Mutuku told the court that she has never made demands for donations at Kijipwa Police Station.

The officer told the court that any donations to the station are documented, and her superiors informed.

Ms Mutuku said allegations that she had received a bribe of Sh18,000 were untrue, as the money was a donation to the station for purchase of paint.

The officer said that for the 13 years she has been in service, she has upheld the rule of law, abided by the constitution, the law and the police service standing orders in discharge of her duties. She sought to have the case dismissed.

The Inspector General of Police said that they received a complaint from CHRJ for the alleged misconduct of the OCS, and that Director of Internal Affairs Unit was instructed to conduct investigations and submit the enquiry file for perusal and directions.

The IG, who was a respondent in the petition, said CRHJ did follow up to know the progress of the investigations, but filed the petition disregarding the laid down procedures for conducting criminal investigations into complaints against a police officer.