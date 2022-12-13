Relief as Mombasa medics call off looming strike

Mombasa patients can sigh with relief after more than 2,000 health workers suspended their strike after Governor Abdulswamad Nassir moved to court to block the industrial action, which would have paralysed operations at the Coast region's largest referral hospital.

The county government served the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Unions (KMPDU), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers and Kenya National Nurses Union with the court order putting a stop to their strike.

The health workers including specialists in Mombasa County were to down tools on Monday following the expiry of their strike notice over their October and November delayed salaries, five months of statutory deductions and other remittances.

“After further discussion with the Union's legal team, we have been advised to obey the court orders as being in contempt of it will compromise the more than 10 active cases the Union has around the country including against Mombasa County,” KMPDU National Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji said.

Dr Bhimji added that the salary delays in Mombasa were appalling and a manifestation of a great injustice.

“This has continued for many years now and it is a matter that needs to be addressed urgently. The national office was fully appraised about the planned industrial action,” he added.

Largest referral facilities

Services at most Coast region’s largest referral facilities, the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH), Tudor, Likoni, and Port Reitz sub-county public hospitals, which were operating at minimum levels with health workers offering critical services were restored.

However, the health workers condemned the governor for stopping their strike saying it is their right as employees to demand their dues.

The specialist doctors, nurses, clinical officers, pharmacists and other health workers said their efforts to seek lasting solutions with the county government have hit a dead end.

“Governor Nassir said he has remitted our October salary, but it has not been reflected in our accounts," said a KMPDU Coast branch official who sought anonymity.

On Friday, during a press conference in his office, Mr Nassir pleaded with his healthcare workforce to “have a human heart”, understand his predicament, “empathise with sick patients in hospitals and call off their strike”.

"Only November salary is pending. I am barely 90 days old in office, and despite it, I have managed to pay their Sh365 million arrears of ‘Pay as You Earn’ and three months' salaries. I have also negotiated with financial institutions to ensure that they are paid on time," said Mr Nassir.