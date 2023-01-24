Puzzle of Mombasa man accused of killing father, grandmother two years apart

Incidents of youths ‘Killing’ their close family members have exposed the nightmares that locals undergo in one of the top leading tourist destinations, Old Town in Mombasa.

In the past two years, the area hit the headlines following attacks of tourists by the machete-wielding criminal gangs.

Recently murder incidents of family members reported within the locality have raised questions on whether the area is safe for both locals and visitors.

The most recent one is that of a 20-year-old boy, who allegedly attacked his 80-year-old grandmother inside her bedroom ending up killing her.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday around 10pm when Abdulaziz Ali Swaleh allegedly descended on his grandmother after a short domestic squabbles.

Mr Swaleh was on Monday presented before Mombasa High Court, where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations asked for more time to detain him as they finalise their investigations.

In an affidavit sworn by Mohamed Mapemzi, the police alleged that the suspect murder the granny by slitting her throat using a kitchen knife.

“We are yet to record statement from key witnesses. The suspect is yet to be taken for a psychiatric assessment,” said the officer.

Police Constable Mapenzi also asked that the suspect be detained, saying tensions was still high within his homestead hence releasing him would endanger his life.

The investigator also informed the court that the analysis of the suspect’s phone data and that of the deceased are yet to be finalized to establish the cause of the gruesome murder.

“It is in the interest of justice, good order, public safety and security that the suspect be denied bond pending the conclusion of investigations,” she said.

The police will also use the 14 days to receive postmortem report on the deceased body to ascertain the cause of death.

“The respondent might interfere with other witnesses who have not recorded their statements. He and the other witnesses who are yet to record statements are closely linked to each other.

The police have been given 14 days to finalise investigating him over the gruesome murder of his grandmother.

Earlier, the deceased’s relative Mr Swaleh Ali told the police that while at their grandparent's residence on the material day, his stepbrother attacked their grandmother identified as Ms Shariffa Ali.

“Without any provocation, the suspect attacked his grandmother while asleep in her bedroom. He accosted her with a sharp weapon slicing her on the neck causing her death,” a police signal read.

Police recovered a knife at the crime scene suspected to have been used in attacking the victim, it will be used as an exhibit.

The deceased body was moved to Coast General Teaching and Referral hospital awaiting an autopsy.

In 2021, Mr Abdul Majid Nagil was arrested for allegedly killing his father, Nagis Abdallah Fateh.

Court documents show that he murdered the 69-year-old man at their Bondeni residence between December 16 and 18.

The court has heard that preliminary investigations established that Mr Nagil was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to his deceased father and that only the two of them lived in their house.

The suspect was arrested on December 21 in Juja and taken to Mombasa.

Detectives say he fled to Nairobi three days after killing his father. The motive has not been established.

Mr Fateh’s body parts were discovered stuffed in a sack three days after the killing. Unconfirmed reports indicate that he served in the United Arabs Emirates military before retiring and returning to Kenya.

The court had that at the time of his death, he was living with the suspect and no disagreements between the two had been reported before the killing.

Mombasa High Court Judge Anne Ong’injo denied Mr Nagil bond pending the determination of the murder case.

Residents have blamed the insecurity to be contributed by parents supporting their children despite their criminal records.

“They start at a tender age by engaging in drugs, afterwards they join the criminal groups since they are looking for easy money. When the youths get arrested, their parents will defend them, even ending up paying their bonds,” said Ahmed Ali, one of the area residents.