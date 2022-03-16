Private firms to be co-opted into Mombasa security committees

Security chiefs in the Coast region have urged private security firms to vet guards before recruiting them.

The county’s top security committee has also urged the firms to work closely with the authorities ahead of the August 9 General Election to deal with crimes likely to spike during campaigns.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata warned that unscrupulous security guards collude with criminals to break into business premises especially at petrol stations and homes.

“These cases are rampant. That is why security firms must vet their recruits before employing them to weed out such individuals. Some guards work in cahoots with criminals as cases of burglary and robbery are rampant at petrol stations,” he said on Wednesday.

Some private security companies, he said, have fallen victim after their employees were linked to crimes.

“The security guards in these business premises always say that they have been ambushed and tied up by the suspected robbers before they steal valuables. But in most cases, these guards (collude) with criminals. We must end this rampant insecurity,” Mr Elungata said.

Youths attend a career guidance forum by the National Police Service Commission at Chandaria Hall in Mombasa.

Photo credit: Brian Wachira I Nation Media Group

The administrator spoke during a meeting with Mombasa-based private security firms.

The security team, he said, will allow the firms to be co-opted into the sub-county, county and regional security and intelligence

committees to enhance safety and protect businesses and property.

County private security forum chairman Antony Ndegwa assured Mr Elungata that the firms will work with the police in addressing insecurity.

“Private security companies and the police will work in unison to fight crime,” said Mr Ndegwa, the managing director of Winster Security Company.

Separately, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has embarked on career guidance forums ahead of next week’s countrywide recruitment.

Speaking in Mombasa, the commission’s chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said the career talks target young Kenyans interested in police work.

According to Mr Kinuthia, such forums educate youth on what is expected of them before joining the police.

“We rarely see career talks for those who want to work as police officers. That is why we have started this initiative and it is meant to help reduce indiscipline cases within the police force,” said Mr Kinuthia.