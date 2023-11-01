Popular coast musician Ally B dies

The Kenyan music fraternity is mourning after the passing of popular Coast-based musician Ali Mwakaribu, popularly known as Ally B.

According to close family sources, the musician suddenly fell ill and was rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

According to his brother Mohammed Ramadhan, Ally B arrived home in the afternoon and said he was not feeling well.

“We took him to Coast General but he did not make it,” he said.

The musician was known for popular tracks such as Maria. He also collaborated with Size 8 to make Silali, which catapulted him into greater limelight. His other songs include Yelele, Bembea, Kadzo and others.

Various artistes from the coastal region including Ali Mahaba and Shirko have eulogised him as a legendary artiste.

“May you rest well. You have left us with something to pray about. You have, however, left with your good deeds,” said Shirko.