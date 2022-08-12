Political greenhorn trounces 15 others in Mvita parliamentary race

Political greenhorn Machele Mahmoud Soud of ODM was Thursday announced the Mvita MP elect by the constituency Returning Officer Sudi Masha.

He beat 15 other candidates in one of the hotly contested parliamentary races after garnering 22,611 votes.

Mr Omar Shallo of UDA was second with 11,125 votes while Said Twaha of PAA emerged third garnering 6,738 votes.

The post was previously held by Mr Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir who is vying for governor seat in elections set for August 23,2022.

The MP-elect said he has 'big shoes' to fill being his first time in politics.

"I expected the win because I put in all my efforts. The journey has been bumpy but I thank God," said Mr Machele.

He has promised to deliver for the Mvita people.

"The elections were free and fair. I urge my fellow competitors to come so that we work as a team," he added.

However, the other candidates who lost led by Mr Shallo and Mr Twaha declined to accept the results over rigging claims.