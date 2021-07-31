Police recover military equipment bought from Mombasa auction

Police in Mombasa have recovered military fatigue, and equipment used by security agencies in specialised operations.

The body amours and bullet proof helmets were found when a good Samaritan informed police about the suspicious items he bought from an auction at the Port of Mombasa.

"We recovered 14 navy blue combats and 17 helmets. We have begun investigations into the matter. The individual thought they were civilian equipment only to realise they are used by disciplined forces. As the security agencies, we shall continue to collaborate with the members of the public to enhance security," Coast Regional Police boss Manase Musyoka said in an interview at Changamwe Police station in Mombasa.

He added that the equipment used during specialised equipment are always kept in government armouries for operations.

"The equipment being out there in public by people who are not vetted or officially performing government duties is very dangerous. Someone having them means he or she didn't have good intentions. We don't use them for normal operations," Mr Musyoka said.

The regional police boss said he wouldn't disclose which country the equipment originated from, even as investigations begin.

"For now, we know they came through the Port of Mombasa. We don't want to mention the source country as it might interfere with investigations. This is about an individual or company whom we will question the intention," he said.