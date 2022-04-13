Police probe suspected suicide of two colleagues in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa are investigating suspected suicides of two of their colleagues on Tuesday.

The two separately shot themselves while on duty at their respective stations.

In the first incident, a police report says officers on patrol at Bandari Sacco found a constable lying dead on his stomach.

Blood was oozing from his back. An AK-47 rifle lay next to the body.

“National Police Service (NPS) officers from Kisauni and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene and established that the deceased was relieved of duty on April 11 together with his colleague, a sergeant, at around 7.30pm,” read the report.

The two later proceeded to the police post. However, the sergeant, who was the duty officer, left to respond to a distress call, leaving behind his colleague.

“It is suspected that the deceased secretly sneaked back to the scene where he shot himself on the left side of the chest, dying instantly.

Nobody heard the gunshot. The body was moved to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting (an) autopsy,” added the report.

Police did not find any suicide note. A 7.62mm spent cartridge was found at the scene, and 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were removed from the magazine.

Separately, at the Nyali Police Station, a GSU officer also allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with a firearm in his room. Police said the incident happened at an unknown time.

The officer was alleged to have shot himself with his official pistol in the right side of his head and the bullet exited in the left.

“Glock19 pistol with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three spent cartridges and a shattered Samsung mobile phone were recovered at the scene and kept as exhibits. The body was taken to Pandya Hospital Mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem,” read the report.

Cases of police suicides have been on the rise, with experts urging those battling depression or other related illnesses to seek professional help.

Last year, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) conducted medical assessments of police officers in the Coast region and began offering psychosocial support.

The NPSC recruited counsellors and social workers to work alongside police officers grappling with different conditions. There is one counsellor in every county.

NPSC vice-chairperson Dr Alice Otwala said police work comes with stress and danger.

Dr Edith Kwobah, a consultant psychiatrist and head of mental health at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, decried rising cases of mental illnesses in the service.

“Police officers and those in the military are (at greater) risk because of the nature of their work. The problem is sometimes you are not aware you are sick. As colleagues, are you able to notice if one of you is mentally ill? As a society, we judge harshly,” said Dr Kwobah.

Dr Kwobah called for self-awareness and the creation of social support systems to help officers deal with the challenges.

“Sometimes you see very senior people kill themselves and then you wonder why. They can get so distressed and can't get away from